/Top 5 clubs with most players at FIFA World Cup 2026

Discover the top five European clubs with the most representation at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America. While the heavyweights, including FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, are there, an English club leads the chart.
Premier League giants Manchester City top this tally, with 19 of their contracted players picked for the FIFA World Cup 2026. With that many players featuring from just one club alone in the 48-team tournament, the chances of one of them becoming a world champion are higher.
Bundesliga kings, Bayern Munich, also have 18 of their players playing at the showpiece event held across the US, Canada and Mexico. With most of the German side filled with Bayern players, several will represent different countries, including France.
Third is Arsenal, the current Premier League champions. As many as 16 players from Arsenal are playing at the FIFA World Cup, with most locals rewarded with a call-up to England’s squad. Others include Norway’s Martin Odegaard and Germany's Kai Havertz.
The back-to-back Champions League winners and Ligue 1 champions, PSG, also have 16 of their players playing at the globe’s biggest sporting spectacle. With most of them picked for the French national side, others include Brazilian captain Marquinhos and Portuguese midfielders Vitinha and Joao Neves.
Fifth on this list are the current La Liga champions, FC Barcelona. 15 of Barca's players have been picked for the FIFA World Cup, with none from its rivals, the European heavyweights Real Madrid. Spain’s national side at the tournament consists of most players from Blaugrana.