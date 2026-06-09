/Messi vs Ronaldo in FIFA World Cup: Who has performed better?

Messi enters the tournament already holding several World Cup records. He owns the records for most World Cup appearances (26 matches) and most minutes played (2,314), surpassing Paolo Maldini during the 2022 tournament.

He is also Argentina’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with 13 goals and sits just three behind Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16. That is one record Messi has a good chance of breaking as he looks to add to his achievements.

Ronaldo does not hold many World Cup records, but he could still break some in 2026. If Argentina gets eliminated early while Portugal go deep into the tournament, Ronaldo could set new records for most World Cup matches and minutes played.

However, with eight World Cup goals to his name, he would need an exceptional tournament to surpass Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals.