/Uncover Saudi Arabia: 7 incredible destinations to explore this year

Planning to visit Saudi Arabia? Here are 7 popular travel destinations you must explore. From vibrant cities to ancient wonders, these sites offer rich culture, stunning landscapes, and unique experiences you shouldn’t miss. Make your trip unforgettable!
The Farasan Islands in the Red Sea are a precious natural reserve known for their rich marine life, including 230 species of fish and endangered species like green and hawksbill turtles. The islands are perfect for diving, with vibrant coral reefs and mangrove forests. Visitors can spot dolphins, whales, and diverse birdlife, making it a haven for wildlife lovers and nature photographers. The archipelago’s pristine beaches and cultural history add to its appeal.
The Asir region offers a break from desert heat, featuring cool mountain air and green landscapes. It is known for traditional villages like Rijal Alma and natural beauty with trekking paths. Rich in culture and crafts, this region appeals to those seeking nature and local heritage away from city life.
Medina is the second holiest city in Islam, home to the Prophet’s Mosque. It is a place of peace and spirituality with visitors drawn to its religious sites and historic markets. The city combines tradition with a welcoming atmosphere, offering insights into Islamic culture and heritage.
Mecca is the spiritual heart of Saudi Arabia and Islam’s holiest city. Millions come annually to perform Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages at the Great Mosque and Kaaba. It is steeped in religious history and significance. Despite being focused on faith, Mecca is also visited globally for its cultural importance.
AlUla is famous for its ancient landscapes, including the UNESCO-listed site of Hegra with rock-cut tombs. The sandstone cliffs and archaeological remains draw history lovers and photographers alike. Its mix of natural beauty and cultural heritage makes it a unique destination, offering desert hikes and stargazing experiences. AlUla’s serene atmosphere makes it increasingly popular.
Jeddah is a lively city located on the shores of the Red Sea. It attracts tourists to its scenic corniche, historic Al-Balad district, and King Fahd’s Fountain, the world’s tallest water fountain. Known as the gateway for pilgrims to Mecca, Jeddah blends rich culture with beach fun. Its bustling markets and seafood restaurants are crowd favourites.
Riyadh, the capital, is known for its striking modern skyline and historic landmarks like the Masmak Fortress. Visitors enjoy a mix of cultural heritage and contemporary luxury with city parks, shopping malls, and fine dining. It reflects the kingdom’s rapid development while respect for its history remains evident. Riyadh is popular for being the heart of Saudi Arabia’s political and economic life.