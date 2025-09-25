/Uncover Saudi Arabia: 7 incredible destinations to explore this year

The Farasan Islands in the Red Sea are a precious natural reserve known for their rich marine life, including 230 species of fish and endangered species like green and hawksbill turtles. The islands are perfect for diving, with vibrant coral reefs and mangrove forests. Visitors can spot dolphins, whales, and diverse birdlife, making it a haven for wildlife lovers and nature photographers. The archipelago’s pristine beaches and cultural history add to its appeal.