/UNBROKEN: As Putin visits India, here are at all the times Russia and India stood by each other, from Soviet era till now

Though it was leading the communist bloc during Cold War, the USSR refused to support communist China during the 1962 Sino-Indian war, maintaining neutrality and ultimately favouring India. The Indo-Soviet Treaty of 1971 - signed in the same year as Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh - ensured USSR's continued political and strategic backing of India. Russia vetoed UN resolutions against India, and made naval counter-moves against US and UK fleets supporting Pakistan. On numerous occasions, the USSR used its UN Security Council veto power to block anti-India resolutions, especially on Kashmir, helping India resist international pressure.

