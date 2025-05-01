Unbelievable records: The 6 most expensive overs in IPL history

1. Harshal Patel (37 runs)
Former RCB pacer Harshal Patel holds the record for the most expensive over in IPL history. During the RCB vs CSK clash at Wankhede stadium in 2021, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit him for five sixes and one four, scoring a total of 37 runs in the over
2. Prashanth Parmeswaran (37 runs)
Prashanth Parmeswaran, representing Kochi Tuskers Kerala, was smashed for 37 runs by Chris Gayle in 2011. Gayle took full advantage of the over, hitting four sixes and three fours.
3. Daniel Sams (35 runs)
Daniel Sams, playing for the Mumbai Indians, conceded 35 runs against Pat Cummins in 2022 at the MCA stadium, Pune. Cummins launched four sixes and two fours, making it a very expensive over.
4. Ravi Bopara (33 runs)
Chris Gayle dismantled former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara at the Eden Gardens in 2010. The over comprised four sixes and two sixes. Interestingly, Gayle has his name twice for smashing the most runs in an IPL over.
5. Parwinder Awana (33 runs)
Parwinder Awana, representing Kings XI Punjab in 2014, was on the receiving end from CSK’s Suresh Raina at Wankhede Stadium in 2014. Raina smashed two sixes and five fours, scoring 33 runs in the over.
6. Anrich Nortje (32 runs)
Proteas pacer, Anrich Nortje, was hammered by former MI batter Romario Shepherd for four sixes and two fours, taking 32 runs off Nortje’s bowling.