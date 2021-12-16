UN heritage list: India's Durga Puja, Arabic calligraphy and others added to the list in 2021

In recent decades, the concept of cultural heritage has evolved considerably. It is no longer restricted to monuments and collections of objects.

As per UNESCO, it also includes "traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants, such as oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe or the knowledge and skills to produce traditional crafts."

Let's take a look at some of the intangible cultural heritages which have been added to the UN heritage list this year. Please note this is not a complete list.