Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year

Source: Reuters

| Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Ukrainian kids in schools

Ukrainian children began their second straight school year in wartime on Friday, some heading to new classrooms underground, others bracing to run to bomb shelters to take cover from Russian missiles and drones. Many, at home and abroad, stayed online for a fourth year, their education ravaged by Russia's invasion and COVID-19.

(Photograph: Reuters )

War destroyed schools

According to data from the UN Children's Fund Reports, Russian air attacks have totally destroyed 1,300 schools since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which recorded damage to many other schools.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Schools now equipped with operational shelters

Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi reported this week that 84% of schools were now equipped with operational shelters. "When he was studying online, there was not always an opportunity to get to a bomb shelter," said Mariia Doloban, 32, whose 8-year-old son Oleksii starts the year at a new school in the capital Kyiv with a proper bomb shelter. But at school, he will take cover every time the air raid siren goes off."

(Photograph: Reuters )

The story of Doloban

Doloban was one of millions of refugees who fled Ukraine, but like many others has since returned, saying she feels better back home than abroad, where children either study remotely or struggle in local schools. They fled the southern city of Kherson for Thessaloniki in April 2022, but her son Oleksii felt lost in a Greek school. "Whenever I asked what he was doing at school, he often said that he was sleeping during classes because he was bored and could not understand anything," said Doloban, who found herself bouncing around Ukrainian cities for a year after leaving Greece and is now living out the outskirts of the capital.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Classes underground

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, it can take less than a minute for a missile from Russia to arrive - so authorities there have had to improvise a way to get kids back into school. Classrooms have been created in the city's ornate Soviet-era metro stations, some with views of chandeliers hanging over colonnaded platforms below. More than 1,000 children will be able study in person in the 60 schoolrooms that have been built, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said, a development welcomed by many parents. "They will be able to socialise with each other there, find a common language, communicate," Iryna Loboda said on a Kharkiv street where she was out with her school-aged son. Not everyone is on board with the plan. "Children's safety comes first," another mother, Tetiana Bondar, said. "My children will attend online classes, although our school offered a bus to transfer children to the subway."

(Photograph: Reuters )