Ukraine war: Russia's 'special military operation' enters third month

The war in Ukraine has now been continuing for the past 60 days. Russian President Putin had launched the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated on Saturday that nearly 2,500-3,000 Ukrainian forces and 20,000 Russian troops have been killed so far.
Ukraine claims its hard to count civilians deaths which is estimated to be at least 20,000 in Mariupol alone.
Moscow has not provided any updates since March 25 on its death toll when it announced that 1,351 troops were killed.
(Photograph:AFP)
UN says 5.2 million Ukrainians fled
The United Nations reported that more than 5.2 million of Ukrainians had fled their country as a result of the Russian invasion, warning of the dangers of women and children being used as refugees.
More than 2.75 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland and nearly 740,000 people have reached Romania.
(Photograph:AFP)
World’s largest commercial aircraft destroyed by Russian troops
The Antonov AN-225, the world’s largest plane has been destroyed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Mriya the world’s largest commercial airline was destroyed by Russian forces just outside Kyiv.
The aircraft was the world’s longest and heaviest operational plane measuring 84 metres in length and 175 tonnes without fuel and cargo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Foreign companies pull out of Russia
Following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States and other western countries retaliated with a series of economic sanctions against Russia.
Some well-known companies have ceased operations while others have pulled out of the country including Google, Apple, Microsoft and automobile manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz among others.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Russia now wants 'full control'
Russia says it now wants full control of the Donbas region in the east as well as the country’s south.
The Russian troops are reportedly stationed along the 200-250 km corridor inside Ukraine stretching from the Sea of Azov to the suburbs of Kharkiv, but they do not have the entire control yet.
Major General Rustam Minnekaev of the Russian army had said, “one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine", adding this would provide "a land corridor to Crimea", the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
(Photograph:AFP)
Aid supplies to support Ukraine
In recent days, Western aid has been bolstered, most notably with US President Joe Biden’s declaration of a $800 million military package focused exclusively at the Donbas conflict.
Not only this, NATO countries have begun supplying Ukraine with S-300 missile systems, which were originally created by the Soviet Union, but their deployment takes time.
Likewise, France announced that Milan anti-tank weapons and Caesar canons were being shipped to Ukraine, however, experts claim that Kyiv still lacks modern weapons to fight Russia.
According to Prime Minister Morawiecki, Poland has provided Ukraine with armaments worth $1.6 billion.
(Photograph:AFP)
Antony Blinken and Austin Llyod to visit Kyiv
As the invasion enters the third month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Défense Secretary Llyod Austin will pay a visit to Kyiv on Sunday.
The visit was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ukrainian president criticises UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ decision to visit Moscow on Tuesday rather than visit Kyiv was criticised by Zelensky.
Guterres will meet Zelensky on Thursday but the Ukrainian president claims that visiting Russia first is “no justice and no logic.”