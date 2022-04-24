Ukraine war: Russia's 'special military operation' enters third month

Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 02:51 PM(IST)

Major General Rustam Minnekaev of the Russian army had said, “one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine."

Official announcement regarding troops deaths

The war in Ukraine has now been continuing for the past 60 days. Russian President Putin had launched the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated on Saturday that nearly 2,500-3,000 Ukrainian forces and 20,000 Russian troops have been killed so far.

Ukraine claims its hard to count civilians deaths which is estimated to be at least 20,000 in Mariupol alone.

Moscow has not provided any updates since March 25 on its death toll when it announced that 1,351 troops were killed.

(Photograph:AFP)