Hospitals all ready for the convoy

Hospitals have been stocked up and supported by volunteers to prepare for the arrival of the convoy, Dr Dorit Nizan, World Health Organization (WHO) Incident Manager for Ukraine, said by Zoom from Zaporizhzhia.

"We are ready for… burns, fractures and wounds, as well as diarrhoea, respiratory infections. We are also ready to see if there are pregnant women, children with malnutrition. We are all here and the health system is well prepared," she said.

She said some people had arrived recently by making their own way from villages near Mariupol and had minor injuries, but that mental health was the "big issue".

"Many cried when they arrived when they were met by family members. It was very moving," she said.



(Photograph:AFP)