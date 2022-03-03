Ukraine under attack: Here's how Ukrainian sports stars joining fight against Russia

From tennis starts to boxing champs to footballers, the Ukrainian sports starts are resisting the Russian invasion of their country

Elina Svitolina

Tennis star Elina Svitolina thrashed Russian Anastasia Potapova in Mexico on Tuesday (March 1) and said it was her mission to unite the tennis world behind her country following Russia's invasion.

However, Svitolina had made her feelings known by threatening to boycott the game. But she played and won the game. She was wearing a yellow top and blue skirt, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Svitolina said she would donate her prize money from the tournament to the Ukrainian army.

(Photograph:AFP)