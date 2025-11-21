Ukraine is the top recipient of US weapons, receiving 9.3 per cent of all US arms exports during 2020–24 and accounting for 26 per cent of those directed to Europe. Most deliveries had been provided as aid rather than commercial sales, and 71 per cent had consisted of second-hand equipment taken directly from US military stocks for rapid deployment. The unprecedented scale of transfers made Ukraine the world’s largest importer of major arms in the period, representing a near hundred-fold increase compared with 2015–19.

