Ukraine's robot army: How Kyiv used ground-based robots to execute 100+ combat operations against Russia | In Pics

On X, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this week that robots, both aerial and ground-based, had directly enabled the capture of a Russian position.

"The future is already on the front line – and Ukraine is building it. These are our ground robotic systems. For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms – ground systems and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and the operation was carried out without infantry and without losses on our side," he said.

“Ratel, TerMIT, Ardal, Rys, Zmiy, Protector, Volia, and our other ground robotic systems have already carried out more than 22,000 missions on the front in just three months. In other words, lives were saved more than 22,000 times when a robot went into the most dangerous areas instead of a warrior. This is about high technology protecting the highest value – human life.”