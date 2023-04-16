Ukraine brings home 130 of its troops in 'big Easter POW swap' with Russia

| Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

One hundred and thirty Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) have been released and have returned home to Ukraine under the latest round of prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow. Let's take a look:

Great Easter exchange

The "great Easter exchange" was held on Sunday, the day of Orthodox Easter.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Bringing back 'our people'

"We are bringing back 130 of our people. It (the exchange) has been taking place in several stages over the past few days," said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak on the Telegram messaging app.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Number of Russian POWs unknown

While Ukraine has announced that 130 POWs including military, border guards, national guard members, sailors and employees of the state border guard are coming come, it is not clear how many Russians were sent back the other way.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Major prisoner swap

This was the second large prisoner swap in one week. Last Monday (April 10th) the two warring nations carried out another major swap, with 106 Russian prisoners of war being freed in exchange for 100 Ukrainians.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Regular exchange

Ukraine and Russia have, over the 14 months of the ongoing Russian invasion, held regular prisoner exchanges.

(Photograph: Twitter )