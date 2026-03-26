/Ukraine aid in question? Pentagon considers redirecting military aid as Iran war strains supplies of critical US munitions

The development comes amid fresh diplomatic signals from Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters in an interview that the United States has linked its proposed security guarantees for a potential peace deal to Kyiv ceding the eastern Donbas region to Russia.
The Pentagon is weighing whether to divert weapons originally intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war involving Iran places growing strain on critical US munitions. According to Reuters, citing The Washington Post and sources familiar with the matter, the review underscores mounting pressure on American defence resources. The development comes after fresh diplomatic signals from Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters in an interview that the United States has linked its proposed security guarantees for a potential peace deal to Kyiv ceding the eastern Donbas region to Russia.
Among the systems under consideration, for redirecting are air defence interceptor missiles procured through a NATO-backed initiative designed to supply Kyiv. The programme enables partner countries to purchase US arms for Ukraine, forming a key pillar of its ongoing defence against Russia. Any diversion would mark a significant recalibration of priorities.
The debate comes as US military activity in the Middle East expands. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, said Washington has struck more than 10,000 targets inside Iran. He added that operations are aimed at limiting Tehran’s ability to project power beyond its borders, indicating the scale of engagement.
A Pentagon spokesperson told The Washington Post that the Department of Defense would “ensure that US forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win.” The statement reflects an attempt to balance competing demands without confirming any final decision on reallocations.
A NATO official said alliance members and partners continue to fund the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which supports the flow of US weapons to Kyiv. “Equipment is continuously flowing into Ukraine,” the official said, adding that several billion dollars have already been pledged, with further contributions expected.
At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, through a post on X, said that the US had approached Kyiv regarding cooperation with Middle Eastern bases. He also noted outreach from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. “We are discussing future deliveries of certain equipment that Ukraine has,” he said, highlighting Kyiv’s willingness to exchange capabilities.
Zelenskyy stressed that funding remains the main constraint, with Ukraine’s defence industry operating at half capacity. “Funding is the scarcest resource today,” he said, adding that advanced interceptor drones require both equipment and expertise. The developments underscore how the Iran conflict is reshaping US military priorities, raising questions over whether Washington is stretching its resources across multiple fronts.