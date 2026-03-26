/Ukraine aid in question? Pentagon considers redirecting military aid as Iran war strains supplies of critical US munitions

The Pentagon is weighing whether to divert weapons originally intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war involving Iran places growing strain on critical US munitions. According to Reuters, citing The Washington Post and sources familiar with the matter, the review underscores mounting pressure on American defence resources. The development comes after fresh diplomatic signals from Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters in an interview that the United States has linked its proposed security guarantees for a potential peace deal to Kyiv ceding the eastern Donbas region to Russia.