/'First time ever': UK takes stand against US, as Starmer rejects Trump's Hormuz blockade

Tehran responded defiantly to the blockade announcement, declaring it ‘will not allow any interference or aggression by US or other foreign forces’ in the Strait of Hormuz and vowing to respond decisively ‘to any aggressor, including Israel and the United States.’ Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission dismissed the blockade as ‘bluff rather than reality,’ while also asserting that a true blockade would constitute an act of war under international law, a position that underscores the dangerous legal and military ambiguity of the situation.