US Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary: 5 must-watch movies based on Marine Corps- Full Metal Jacket, A Few Good Men

Published: Nov 10, 2025, 18:49 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 18:49 IST

10th November 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the US Marine Corps. On the special occasion, here's a curated list of movies based on the Marine Corps that blend action with true bravery. 

5 must-watch movies based on Marine Corps
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

5 must-watch movies based on Marine Corps

It's the 250th anniversary of the US Marine Corps. Hollywood has time and again depicted the powerful and courageous acts of the Marine Corps in their movies, packed with discipline, brotherhood and bravery. Let's dive into the list of movies based on the US Marine Corps, which showcase their will and the heroism they carry.

Full Metal Jacket
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Full Metal Jacket

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the all-time great war movies, which follows a group of US Marines, in which two recruits named Private Joker and Private Pyletheir share their brutal boot camp training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, along with their experiences in the Vietnam War.

Jarhead
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Jarhead

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The biographical war drama revolves around Anthony Swofford, who is a trained US sniper, and tells his experiences and time spent with his friend Troy, while remembering the tough days they spent during their mission, 'Operation Desert Storm in the war-waged Kuwait and Iraq.

Sands of Iwo Jima
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Sands of Iwo Jima

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie revolves around the early time of a group of US Marines fighting in the Pacific during World War II. The story continues with an army squad that fears and despises their sergeant due to his harsh attitude and training methods. However, the story's outlook takes a turn when they go into battle at Iwo Jima.

Flags of Our Fathers
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Flags of Our Fathers

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The story surrounds three soldiers who survived a battle and raised an American flag on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II. In the initial days, they find it difficult to sell war bonds as they suffer from survivor's guilt, but they succeed in hoisting the flag.

A Few Good Men
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

A Few Good Men

Where to watch: SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

Featuring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Demi Moore in the movie, which centres on Lt. Daniel Kaffee, a US military lawyer, who defends two US Marines charged with murdering a fellow marine at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. However, the plot of the story revolves around the needle of suspicion, which points to a colonel.

