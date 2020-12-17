U-2 Dragon Lady: How US Air Force intends to use AI-powered aircraft in future air wars

The US Air Force unleashed the AI-powered U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft changing the air war dynamics setting the stage for 21st century pilotless military planes

The US Air Force now has a new weapon - an AI-powered aircraft where the co-pilot is the computer, very soon even a human-pilot will disappear making a giant leap ahead in AI technology which will signal a complete shift in the method of war in future confrontations.

"Signalling a major leap forward for national defence in the digital age, the Air Force flew with artificial intelligence(AI) as a working aircrew member onboard an aircraft," the US Air Force said on December 15.

"This flight marks a major leap forward for national defence as artificial intelligence took flight aboard a military aircraft for the first time in the history of the Department of Défense," it said.

The AI algorithm, developed by Air Combat Command’s U-2 Federal Laboratory, trained the AI to execute specific in-flight tasks that would otherwise be done by the pilot.

The flight was part of a specifically constructed scenario pitting the AI against another dynamic computer algorithm in order to prove both the new technology capability and its ability to work in coordination with a human.

