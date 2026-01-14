LOGIN
U-19 ODI World Cup: India's five title wins are most by any team

Published: Jan 14, 2026, 18:53 IST | Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 18:53 IST

India is the most successful team in the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup. The team has won the tournament five times so far, in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022. This year, India will aim to win a record sixth Under-19 World Cup title. 

ICC U19 CWC 2000
1 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

ICC U19 CWC 2000

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif became the first captain to guide India to an Under-19 World Cup title. Under his leadership, India won their maiden trophy by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final held in Colombo.

ICC U19 CWC 2008
2 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

ICC U19 CWC 2008

India claimed their second U-19 World Cup title in 2008, led by Virat Kohli. The final took place in Kuala Lumpur, where India defeated South Africa by 12 runs (DLS method).

ICC U19 CWC 2012
3 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

ICC U19 CWC 2012

Under Unmukt Chand’s leadership, India won their third Under-19 World Cup in 2012. The team beat Australia in the final, and Chand played a key role by scoring an unbeaten 111 in the final match at Townsville.

ICC U19 CWC 2018
4 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

ICC U19 CWC 2018

Prithvi Shaw led India to their fourth Under-19 World Cup title in 2018. With the help of Manjot Kalra’s century, India chased a target of 217 runs and defeated Australia by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui.

ICC U19 CWC 2022
5 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

ICC U19 CWC 2022

India’s latest U-19 World Cup victory came in 2022 under Yash Dhull’s captaincy. The team defeated England by four wickets in the final to secure their fifth title, making India the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

