Typhoon Vamco devastates storm-battered Philippines

Flood warnings were also issued for a number of towns north of the capital as authorities released water from fast-filling dams as Typhoon Vamco hit the Philippines.

Typhoon Vamco hits Manila

The third typhoon to hit the storm-battered Philippines in as many weeks caused major flooding in Manila on Thursday, trapping people on rooftops and claiming at least 11 lives in other parts of the country.

Flood warnings were also issued for a number of towns north of the capital as authorities released water from fast-filling dams.

Red Cross chief Richard Gordon said he hoped "the worst is over" as Vamco moved across the South China Sea and people started to return home.

(Photograph:AFP)