Typhoon Mawar moves west but leaves US territory of Guam without power

Written By: Manas Joshi Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Typhoon Mawar has moved west but much of US Pacific Ocean Territory was without power on Thursday (May 26). The residents have been ordered to boil their water until further notice. Crews are still repairing generators, said the local media. They are giving priority to critical infrastructure like hospital and wastewater facilities. According to a count on Wednesday afternoon, all but 1000 of the island's 52,000 homes and businesses were without power.

Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has declared that the island 'weathered the storm' as it moved away from US Pacific Ocean Territory. When it hit the island, it caused blasting winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour). The satellite image shows Typhoon Mawar moving away from Guam.

Even if the typhoon moved away from the island, it caused high winds and precipitation which caused damage.

Storm force winds were still strong. The image shows situation at Tumon Bay, Guam on May 25, 2023.

Chaotic while it lasted

Situation may have calmed a bit now but when Typhoon hit Guam, even big trees with strong roots couldn't hold their own.

Lashing from the elements

The island was battered due to strong winds and rains when the island was almost under attack from the elements.

Spirit not dampened

The island is battered but not broken. Thousands of people remain without power but the spirit of the people is unbroken.

