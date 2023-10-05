Typhoon Koinu batters Taiwan with 'record-breaking winds'

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Typhoon Koinu, on Thursday (Oct 5th) brushed past Taiwan's southern edge. With record-breaking winds, Koinu, which means 'puppy' in Japanese, blanketed the region in torrential rains.

Record winds

As per AFP, the typhoon brought to the island nation, winds with speed of more than 340 kilometres an hour. Reuters reports that Koinu made landfall on Taiwan's Hengchun peninsula as a category four typhoon. This means it struck the region with winds of up to 252 kph (156 mph). The eastern volcanic islet of Orchid Island, as per AFP report citing the Central Weather Administration, saw gusts equivalent to 342.72 kilometres (212 miles) per hour overnight. These winds forced more millions of people in a swathe of cities to miss school and work.

Injuries and more

Taiwan's fire department, as per Reuters, reported that 190 people were injured and there was some damage to infrastructure. However, there were no reported deaths. Orchid Island, home to about 5,000 people, reported significant damage. Photos and videos on social media show cars blown off roads and fishing boats sunk in a harbour.

Cancellations all over

UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, Taiwan's two main domestic airlines, had to cancel most of their flights on Thursday. As per the transport ministry, a total of 46 international flights were cancelled. Reports put the number of cancelled international flights at more than 200. Ferries to outlying islands were also stopped. However, the high-speed rail connecting northern and southern Taiwan was not affected.

Climate change

Experts, according to AFP, said that climate change has complicated predicting paths of tropical storms with accuracy. While it was believed that Koinu would hit the island's southern tip directly, its course "veered further south", said the Central Weather Administration. It added that Koinu could move out to sea. It is expected to weaken as it moves towards the coastal waters of China's eastern Guangdong province.

Evacuations and survival tactics

Nearly 3,000 people in mountainous regions were evacuated as a precautionary measure. In the southern county of Taitung, residents had stocked up on food ahead of the typhoon, reports AFP.

