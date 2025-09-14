/Tyler Robinson’s online activity before the Charlie Kirk shooting

Tyler Robinson, who shot Charlie Kirk, was active on Discord and online groups before the attack. He joked about a "doppelganger" and shared secret codes. Family said he became more political recently. Authorities are still investigating. Know more below.
Tyler Robinson, accused of killing activist Charlie Kirk, was active online before the shooting. According to reports, he used social media platforms like Discord, a place popular with gamers and online groups. Hours after the incident, Robinson joked on Discord that his "doppelganger" was responsible, not him.
Robinson’s Discord messages included jokes and talk about hiding weapons. He shared codes and references that only certain online communities might understand. These messages showed a mix of memes and symbols tied to gaming and political views.
Family members said Robinson became more political in recent years. At a dinner, he criticised Charlie Kirk, saying Kirk spread hateful ideas. However, some who knew him in high school say he once supported conservative politics and backed Donald Trump.
Despite these reports, Robinson was a registered voter but did not publicly associate with any political party. His voter records show he had not voted in recent elections. Friends described him as reserved and focused on gaming and video game design.
Robinson’s online activity and political opinions seem to have changed over time. Investigators are looking into how his online interests influenced his views and actions. The FBI is studying his internet presence as part of the ongoing inquiry.
In social media circles, there were claims linking Robinson to the far-right "Groyper" movement, led by Nick Fuentes. This group is known for extremist views. However, these connections have not been confirmed by authorities and remain speculative.
Robinson’s online engagement offers a glimpse into his mindset before the shooting. He combined gaming culture with political talk and unclear motives. The investigation continues, seeking more information about his digital life and how it relates to the killing.