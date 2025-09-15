LOGIN
Tyler Robinson's grandmother defends him, doubts role in Charlie Kirk's murder

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 16:20 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 16:20 IST

The grandmother of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has spoken out in his defence, saying she does not believe her grandson is capable of committing murder.

"He's the Shyest Person"
(Photograph: X)

“He’s the Shyest Person”

Debbie Robinson, 69, of Washington, Utah, told The Daily Mail that her grandson was quiet, reserved, and never spoke about politics with her. “He’s the shyest person,” she said. “He has never, ever spoke politics to me at all.”

Family's Political Background
(Photograph: X)

Family’s Political Background

Authorities have described Tyler as becoming more political in recent years, but Debbie said the family is conservative, noting Tyler’s father, Matt, is a strong supporter of Donald Trump. “Most of my family members are Republican,” she said. “I don’t know a single one who’s a Democrat. I’m just so confused.”

Doubts Over Gun Use
(Photograph: AFP)

Doubts Over Gun Use

Debbie Robinson also questioned whether Tyler even had the ability to fire a weapon. “I don’t think he ever shot a gun, to tell you the truth,” she said. While photos online show him holding a Browning .50 caliber machine gun, she insisted he never hunted, disliked guns, and didn’t own any. “There’s just no way he could have been that good of a shot.”

Arrest and Charges
(Photograph: X)

Arrest and Charges

Tyler Robinson was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt and charged in connection with Kirk’s death during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He is being held without bail and is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday.

Tension Within the Family
(Photograph: X)

Tension Within the Family

Debbie revealed that her son, who police confirmed turned Tyler in, has not spoken to her since the arrest. “He hasn’t answered my calls,” she said, adding that the family has been shaken by the developments.

No Signs of Mental Health Struggles
(Photograph: X)

No Signs of Mental Health Struggles

According to Debbie, Tyler never displayed signs of mental health issues and was a kind, well-behaved child. “This isn’t just me being his grandmother,” she said. “I’ve watched him grow up. I know him. He has never gotten into trouble.”

Sympathy for Kirk's Family
(Photograph: X)

Sympathy for Kirk’s Family

Although she admitted she didn’t know who Charlie Kirk was before the shooting, Debbie expressed sympathy for his family, particularly his wife. “I only learned about him after the news broke,” she said. “My heart goes out to his family.” Investigators, however, maintain that Tyler Robinson had shown signs of increased political interest in recent years, leaving open the question of motive in the killing.

