Tyler Robinson: Mystery bearded man who was 'cheering' Charlie Kirk's shooting claims...

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 17:49 IST

The man named David posted on X saying he was shouting USA to create a distraction that might help save lives.

Charlie Kirk's shooting
(Photograph: X)

(Photograph: X)

A bearded man who was seen "cheering" the moment Charlie Kirk was shot clarified his stance.

(Photograph: X)

(Photograph: X)

