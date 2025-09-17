/Tyler Robinson, Lance Twiggs 'chat' LEAKED? Read what they said after Charlie Kirk’s shooting

“A bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t want to chance it… I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle. … I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpa's rifle … idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints — I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. Didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with. … I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. How the f*** will I explain losing it to my old man. … only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel. … remember how I was engraving bullets? The f**** messages are mostly a big meme, if I see “notices bulge uwu” on Fox News I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it....”

(The conversation ended as Robinson informed his partner that his father was looking for the rifle and asked Twiggs to send a photo of that.)