/Tyler Robinson, Lance Twiggs 'chat' LEAKED? Read what they said after Charlie Kirk’s shooting

After the killing of Charlie Kirk, prosecutors revealed text messages exchanged between accused shooter Tyler Robinson and his boyfriend Lance Twiggs. Below are excerpts from the conversation, now central to the FBI’s case:
“Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard.”
(There was a note under the keyboard which read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.”)
“I am still ok my love, but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”
“You weren’t the one who did it right????”
“I am, I’m sorry.”
“I thought they caught the person?”
“No, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. It’s quiet, almost enough to get out, but there's one vehicle lingering.”
“Why?”
“Why did I do it?”
“Yeah”
“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it…”
“How long have you been planning this?”
“A bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t want to chance it… I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle. … I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpa's rifle … idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints — I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. Didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with. … I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. How the f*** will I explain losing it to my old man. … only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel. … remember how I was engraving bullets? The f**** messages are mostly a big meme, if I see “notices bulge uwu” on Fox News I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it....”
(The conversation ended as Robinson informed his partner that his father was looking for the rifle and asked Twiggs to send a photo of that.)
“Since Trump got into office, my dad has been pretty diehard MAGA,” he said, informing his partner that he was going to turn himself in willingly.
“You are all I worry about love.”
“Don’t talk to police, and if they approach you, ask for a lawyer.”