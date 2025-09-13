Robinson is arrested on the charges of aggravated murder, and it is believed that he acted alone, as reported by The New York Post.
Tyler Robinson: 'I will do suicide', said Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' when confronted
Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, threatened suicide when his father confronted him.
His father identified him from the photos of the suspect released by the authorities.
