LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Tyler Robinson: 'I will do suicide', said Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' when confronted

Tyler Robinson: 'I will do suicide', said Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' when confronted

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 17:13 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 17:16 IST

Robinson is arrested on the charges of aggravated murder, and it is believed that he acted alone, as reported by The New York Post. 
 

Tyler Robinson
1 / 4
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson: 'I will do suicide', said Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' when confronted

Tyler Robinson
2 / 4
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, threatened suicide when his father confronted him.

Tyler RobinsonTyler Robinson
3 / 4
(Photograph: X)

Tyler RobinsonTyler Robinson

His father identified him from the photos of the suspect released by the authorities.

Tyler Robinson
4 / 4
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Robinson is arrested on the charges of aggravated murder, and it is believed that he acted alone, as reported by The New York Post.

Trending Photo

Tyler Robinson: 'I will do suicide', said Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' when confronted
4

Tyler Robinson: 'I will do suicide', said Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' when confronted

'From India to Iran': 8 countries leading in cyber warfare capabilities
8

'From India to Iran': 8 countries leading in cyber warfare capabilities

From House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths to Beckham: Top 7 documentaries of all time on Netflix
8

From House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths to Beckham: Top 7 documentaries of all time on Netflix

'From India to Israel': 8 countries investing heavily in drone warfare
8

'From India to Israel': 8 countries investing heavily in drone warfare

7 ways a fighter jet can evade enemy radar
7

7 ways a fighter jet can evade enemy radar