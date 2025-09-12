LOGIN
Tyler Robinson: High-achieving student, didn't vote in recent elections, and more - Fresh details emerge about Charlie Kirk's 'shooter'

Robinson's mother purportedly posted a video on Facebook in 2021, which showed the alleged shooter reading a letter about his resident presidential scholarship at the school.

Tyler Robinson: High-achieving student, didn’t vote in recent elections, and more - Fresh details emerge about Charlie Kirk's 'shooter'

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old alleged shooter, was a high-achieving student from a small Utah suburb.

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old alleged shooter, was a high-achieving student from a small Utah suburb.

Robinson did not vote in the two most recent elections in America, as per the voter registration record.

But one of his family members claimed that Robinson “had become more political in recent years” and had lashed out at Kirk, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said.

Robinson's mother purportedly posted a video on Facebook in 2021, which showed the alleged shooter reading a letter about his resident presidential scholarship at the school.

Robinson also earned a scholarship to attend Utah State University.

