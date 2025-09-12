LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 20:29 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 20:29 IST

US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday (September 12) that the shooter of his ally Charlie Kirk has been apprehended. The American president, while speaking on Fox News, said, “I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody." 


 

Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Donald Trump said Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter was nabbed by the help of someone "very close to him”.

Tyler Robinson
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

The New York Post said he has been identified as a 22-year-old Utah man named Tyler Robinson, citing law enforcement sources.

Tyler Robinson
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Robinson confessed to his father, who is a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Dept.

Tyler Robinson
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

Robinson’s mother works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services to help disabled people receive care.

Tyler Robinson
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson

The suspect, Robinson, was not a student at Utah Valley University, Utah’s governor said.

Trending Photo

Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years
7

Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed
5

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter
6

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'
5

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk
7

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk