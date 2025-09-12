/Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday (September 12) that the shooter of his ally Charlie Kirk has been apprehended. The American president, while speaking on Fox News, said, “I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody."
Donald Trump said Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter was nabbed by the help of someone "very close to him”.
The New York Post said he has been identified as a 22-year-old Utah man named Tyler Robinson, citing law enforcement sources.
Robinson confessed to his father, who is a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Dept.
Robinson’s mother works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services to help disabled people receive care.
The suspect, Robinson, was not a student at Utah Valley University, Utah’s governor said.