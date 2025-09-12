LOGIN
Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk's 'shooter' was on TikTok; his social media handles show this

Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 19:37 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 19:37 IST

US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday (September 12) that the shooter of his ally Charlie Kirk has been apprehended. The American president, while speaking on Fox News, said, “I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody." 

(Photograph: X)

(Photograph: X/FBI)

The shooter of Charlie Kirk has been identified as a 22-year-old person, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Tyler Robinson, who shot Kirk at a Utah Valley University event.
(Photograph: X)

The alleged shooter has been identified as Tyler Robinson, who shot Kirk at a Utah Valley University event.

Tyler Robinson's social media screenshots surfaced. WION cannot independently identify the profile.
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson's social media screenshots surfaced. WION cannot independently identify the profile.

Robinson was reportedly identified after US President Donald Trump confirmed on Fox News that the suspect had been nabbe
(Photograph: X)

Robinson was reportedly identified after US President Donald Trump confirmed on Fox News that the suspect had been nabbed.

