Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk's shooter is a Democrat or Republican? Know here.
Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk's shooter is a Democrat or Republican? Know here
Tyler Robinson has been identified as the alleged shooter of Donald Trump's ally, Charlie Kirk.
The 22-year-old was not a student of Utah Valley University, officials have confirmed.
Utah Valley University was the place where Charlie Kirk was shot at on September 10.
While officials revealed that Robinson had become more political over the days, they did not reveal the Charlie Kirk suspect's political affiliation.
But the social media speculated that Robinson was a Republican voter. WION can not verify this claim.