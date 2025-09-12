LOGIN
Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk's shooter is a Democrat or Republican? Know here

Published: Sep 12, 2025, 20:54 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 20:54 IST

(Photograph: X)

(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson has been identified as the alleged shooter of Donald Trump's ally, Charlie Kirk.

(Photograph: X)

The 22-year-old was not a student of Utah Valley University, officials have confirmed.

(Photograph: X)

Utah Valley University was the place where Charlie Kirk was shot at on September 10.

(Photograph: X)

While officials revealed that Robinson had become more political over the days, they did not reveal the Charlie Kirk suspect's political affiliation.

(Photograph: X)

But the social media speculated that Robinson was a Republican voter. WION can not verify this claim.

