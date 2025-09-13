Erika Kirk, the widow of assassinated Charlie Kirk, said she told her 3-year-old daughter that her father is on a work trip - with Jesus.
'Daddy's on a work trip with Jesus': Erika Kirk to 3-year-old daughter
Erika Kirk, the widow of assassinated Charlie Kirk, said she told her 3-year-old daughter that her father is on a work trip - with Jesus.
"What do you tell a 3-year-old?" Erika said during a live stream where she broke her silence. "I said 'baby, Daddy loves you so much, he's on a work trip with Jesus'."
"Charlie loved life, he loved his life...he loved America, he loved nature which helped him bring closer to God..., but most of all Charlie loved his children," she said.
"if you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world," Erika said.
Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10 while giving a speech in Utah.
The suspect has been nabbed and identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old American boy.
Robinson confessed to his father, who is a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Dept.