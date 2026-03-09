American tourists Monica Pittenger and her sister, Katie, were the first to come across the doomsday fish. They were shocked to see that two of them had washed ashore still alive. The sisters tried getting them back into the water, but they died. Every time the fish is seen outside the ocean, believers fear it will bring disaster. Their sightings have often been linked to earthquakes and tsunamis, but this time, they are being linked to a larger destruction.