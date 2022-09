No one does coordinated outfits quite like celebrities! On special occasions, they go the extra mile to twin with their little munchkins and get extra brownie points from fashion critics.

Seeing an adorable parent-child matching moment fills all of our hearts. And, tinsel towners like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Sonam Kapoor, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan know this quite too well.

Here's a compilation of cute twinning moments from showbiz!