Twelve-year-old bookworm launches favela library in Brazil

A 12-year-old girl has opened a library in Brazil hoping to help other residents access a world that can be all too remote from Brazil's impoverished favelas.
Let's take a look at the thoughtful initiative taken by the girl:
Surreptitiously using her grandmother's cell phone, she sent out a Facebook post asking for book donations.
Then, pretending to be her grandmother, she sent a message to the vice-president of the local community association, asking her to give her a space to create a library.
The woman, Vania Ribeiro, guessed right away it was Oliveira. But she agreed to the plan.
(Photograph:AFP)
Oliveira's bubbly video message went viral, leading to invitations to appear on a string of TV programmes.
Her project is so successful it has been receiving around 1,500 books a week, way more than her small library can hold.
Behind the shelves, she has boxes full of books she wants to donate to similar projects elsewhere in Rio and in Brazil's poor Northeast.
(Photograph:AFP)