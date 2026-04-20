/'Turning salt to gold': How USS Abraham Lincoln's nuclear reactor quenches the thirst of 5,000 sailors every day

Explore the hidden alchemy of the USS Abraham Lincoln. Discover how the ship's massive distilling plants turn 400,000 gallons of seawater into pure ‘gold’ every single day.
The USS Abraham Lincoln doesn't need to pull into port for water. Its two A4W nuclear reactors provide the immense thermal energy required to power the ship's desalination system. This makes the carrier a self-sustaining island that can stay at sea for months or even years without external support.
The Lincoln utilizes multi-stage flash distillation. Instead of just boiling water, the system uses a vacuum to lower the boiling point of seawater. This allows the ship to turn salt water into steam using less energy, which is then condensed back into ultra-pure liquid water, leaving the salt and minerals behind.
The scale of the ship's distilling plants is staggering. Every 24 hours, the Lincoln produces approximately 400,000 gallons of fresh water. This is enough to meet the daily needs of a small American town of 2,000 people, all generated while the ship is cruising at 30 knots.
The water isn't just for drinking. It is divided into three critical categories: ‘Feed water’ for the ultra-pure requirements of the nuclear reactors, ‘Potable water’ for the crew's showers and drinking, and ‘Wash water’ used to rinse corrosive salt spray off the multi-million dollar fighter jets on the flight deck.
By producing its own water, the Lincoln eliminates one of the biggest ‘chokepoints’ in naval logistics. Most ships are limited by their storage tanks, but the Lincoln's ability to ‘create’ water allows it to hold position in remote areas of the Indian or Pacific Oceans indefinitely, projecting power wherever needed.
Distilled water is actually too pure to drink comfortably—it tastes flat. To make it palatable for the 5,000 sailors on board, the ship's technicians must add back a specific balance of minerals. This ensures the crew stays hydrated and healthy during long deployments in tropical heat.
The Lincoln's water-making capability makes it a premier humanitarian asset. During disaster relief missions, such as the 2004 Tsunami, the ship can anchor off a devastated coastline and pump thousands of gallons of fresh water to people who have lost everything, turning a warship into a literal lifesaver.