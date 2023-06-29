Turkmenistan inaugurates 'Arkadag', a $5 billion 'smart city'

| Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

Turkmenistan on Thursday, June 29 inaugurated Arkadag, a $5 billion 'smart city'. The city is built in honour of former strongman leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. However, he was not present during the inaugural ceremony as he is on his hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Several artists performed during the inaugural ceremony of the new city of Arkadag. Let us take a look at some pictures from the event.

A smart city project

Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdymukhamedov cut the ribbon during the ceremony, inaugurating the new city of Arkadag. The new city of Arkadag is some 30 kilometres (18 miles) outside the capital Ashgabat.



(Photograph: AFP )

In honour of the former leader

The country has been ruled by the Berdymukhamedov family for more than 16 years. Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, a former dentist turned autocrat, officially stepped down as president of the ex-Soviet nation last year. He was replaced by his son, Serdar Berdymukhamedov. Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov was known for his personality cult. He bore the title of "Arkadag" (Hero Protector). The new smart city has been named after him.

(Photograph: AFP )

Glory to Arkadag

Several members of international delegations were present at the inauguration ceremony of Arkadag. Participants dressed in traditional Turkmen clothes chanted the slogan "Glory to Arkadag and Serdar, glory to the Turkmen leader", during the ceremony.

(Photograph: AFP )

Green technology

Officials referred to the city of Arkadag as a "city of the future". They further added that "green" technologies were used in its construction.

(Photograph: AFP )

Arkadag to house thousands of individuals

The new city of Arkadag, which is an earthquake zone, is soon expected to house nearly 73,000 individuals, as per reports from authorities.

(Photograph: AFP )