Turkey developing Siper missile defence system: Will it rival the Russian S-400?

Updated: May 31, 2022, 04:50 PM(IST)

Reports claim the country has test-fired the Siper high-altitude long-range missile system. The missile is likely to enter Turkey's military next year.

Siper high-altitude long-range

Turkey is developing the Siper high-altitude long-range air defense missile system.

The project was started with Turkey's Aselsan, Roketsan and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK).

Reports claim the country had test-fired the missile defence system.

İsmail Demir, head of Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) had said the country has "successfully completed another stage in the development of our long-range and multi-layered national air defence system, the Siper".

The missile is likely to enter into Turkey military service next year. It is seen as a rival to the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

It is likely to have dual-pulse engine with radar and imaging infrared seeker.

(Photograph:Reuters)