Protests in Tunisia

Updated: May 09, 2022, 12:09 AM(IST)

Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated to support President Kais Saied on Sunday and to back his rewriting of the constitution.

'We ask Saied to arrest the corrupt'

Saied's supporters, whose rally in central Tunis was smaller than recent opposition protests, said the president's opponents were corrupt and called for opposition parties to be banned.

"Our message is clear: we ask Saied to arrest the corrupt ... the future is not for parties," said Ahmed Hammami, who organised Sunday's demonstration, where the president's supporters chanted: "Traitors should be accountable."



(Photograph:Reuters)