/'The UFO files': What the 'very soon' release statement by Trump actually means

President Trump announced in Phoenix that classified UFO files will be released ‘very soon.’ The disclosure follows directives to the Pentagon, missing video tapes, and heavy pressure from US Congress.
Speaking at a Turning Point Action rally in Phoenix on Friday, April 17, President Trump confirmed that a government-wide review has uncovered ‘many very interesting documents’ regarding UFOs, stating that the first public releases will begin ‘very, very soon.’
This declassification push was initiated in February after former President Obama stated on a podcast that aliens were ‘real.’ In response, Trump ordered War Secretary Pete Hegseth and federal intelligence agencies to formally locate and release all files on UAPs and extraterrestrial life.
To handle the expected mass disclosure, the administration officially registered the domain ‘aliens.gov’ in March. The site is intended to serve as the central public clearinghouse for all declassified materials moving forward.
The White House timeline coincides with intense frustration on Capitol Hill. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has recently demanded the release of 46 specific classified videos showing ‘tic-tac’ objects, while Rep. Tim Burchett claims classified briefings contain information that would ‘set the Earth on fire.’
The upcoming releases are expected to focus on hard military sensor data. This includes declassified radar tracks, infrared footage from Navy encounters, and reports on recent incursions, such as the 2023 F-16 shootdown over Lake Huron and the drone swarms over Langley Air Force Base.
The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) noted in their 2024 report that there is no evidence of extraterrestrial technology. Scientists, including Harvard's Avi Loeb, are demanding the raw, unredacted data to apply factual, scientific explanations to the military's sensor anomalies.
The ultimate political goal of this ‘expeditious release’ is to force a fresh search of agency records to settle the debate sparked by whistleblowers like David Grusch, who testified to Congress in 2023 regarding alleged multi-decade reverse-engineering programs.
The ultimate political goal of this ‘expeditious release’ is to force a fresh search of agency records to settle the debate sparked by whistleblowers like David Grusch, who testified to Congress in 2023 regarding alleged multi-decade reverse-engineering programs.