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'The UFO files': What the 'very soon' release statement by Trump actually means

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 23:46 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 23:46 IST

President Trump announced in Phoenix that classified UFO files will be released ‘very soon.’ The disclosure follows directives to the Pentagon, missing video tapes, and heavy pressure from US Congress.

The Phoenix Declaration
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(Photograph: X/@BrianRoemmele)

The Phoenix Declaration

Speaking at a Turning Point Action rally in Phoenix on Friday, April 17, President Trump confirmed that a government-wide review has uncovered ‘many very interesting documents’ regarding UFOs, stating that the first public releases will begin ‘very, very soon.’

The Catalyst
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Catalyst

This declassification push was initiated in February after former President Obama stated on a podcast that aliens were ‘real.’ In response, Trump ordered War Secretary Pete Hegseth and federal intelligence agencies to formally locate and release all files on UAPs and extraterrestrial life.

The 'Aliens.gov' Infrastructure
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(Photograph: Simple Flying)

The 'Aliens.gov' Infrastructure

To handle the expected mass disclosure, the administration officially registered the domain ‘aliens.gov’ in March. The site is intended to serve as the central public clearinghouse for all declassified materials moving forward.

Congressional Pressure & Missing Tapes
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(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Congressional Pressure & Missing Tapes

The White House timeline coincides with intense frustration on Capitol Hill. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has recently demanded the release of 46 specific classified videos showing ‘tic-tac’ objects, while Rep. Tim Burchett claims classified briefings contain information that would ‘set the Earth on fire.’

What the Files Actually Contain
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

What the Files Actually Contain

The upcoming releases are expected to focus on hard military sensor data. This includes declassified radar tracks, infrared footage from Navy encounters, and reports on recent incursions, such as the 2023 F-16 shootdown over Lake Huron and the drone swarms over Langley Air Force Base.

The Scientific Skepticism
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(Photograph: UFO Magazine)

The Scientific Skepticism

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) noted in their 2024 report that there is no evidence of extraterrestrial technology. Scientists, including Harvard's Avi Loeb, are demanding the raw, unredacted data to apply factual, scientific explanations to the military's sensor anomalies.

The Whistleblower Legacy
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Whistleblower Legacy

The ultimate political goal of this ‘expeditious release’ is to force a fresh search of agency records to settle the debate sparked by whistleblowers like David Grusch, who testified to Congress in 2023 regarding alleged multi-decade reverse-engineering programs.

The Whistleblower Legacy
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(Photograph: Wikicommons)

The Whistleblower Legacy

The ultimate political goal of this ‘expeditious release’ is to force a fresh search of agency records to settle the debate sparked by whistleblowers like David Grusch, who testified to Congress in 2023 regarding alleged multi-decade reverse-engineering programs.

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