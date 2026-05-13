Taiwan is expected to dominate private discussions. Trump has indicated he is prepared to raise arms sales to Taiwan directly with Xi. In December, he authorised an $11 billion weapons package for the island, the largest in its history, although deliveries have yet to begin. Beijing is pressing Washington to harden its language against Taiwanese independence. China’s foreign minister recently urged the US to “make the right choices” on Taiwan during a call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. John Kirby, the former Pentagon spokesperson, told Reuters: “They just have to be so extraordinarily precise when you’re talking about Taiwan because, quite frankly, the stakes are enormously high.”

