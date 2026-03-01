LOGIN
Trump WATCHED as Israel-US bombed Iran — Inside ‘Operation Epic Fury’ monitoring room

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 11:16 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 11:16 IST

The White House released images of Donald Trump monitoring Operation Epic Fury from Florida, alongside top officials. The strike reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei. Photos show a tense setting as US-Israel operations against Iran continue to escalate

Trump watched as Iran was struck
1 / 5

Trump watched as Iran was struck

The White House has released pictures of US President Donald Trump from the exact moment when US undertook Operation Epic Fury. It has been confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack.

Who all were present in the meeting
2 / 5
(Photograph: White House/X)

Who all were present in the meeting

In the picture, Trump is seen in a suit jacket, white shirt and a white "USA" baseball cap. He is seated with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. A map behind them shows "Operation Epic Fury" targets. Trump is currently in Florida. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was monitoring events from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

What White House said about the location
3 / 5
(Photograph: White House/X)

What White House said about the location

All of their faces are solemn. They are in a building with wooden ceiling beams, in an area that appears to be partitioned off with black curtains, with at least one security agent on the perimeter, according to AFP. The White House's X account stated: "President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026."

JD Vance in Situation Room
4 / 5
(Photograph: White House/X)

JD Vance in Situation Room

Vice President JD Vance and Cabinet Secretaries were present in the Situation Room as the operation took place

General Dan Caine briefs Trump about the ops
5 / 5
(Photograph: White House/X)

General Dan Caine briefs Trump about the ops

In another photo, General Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, appears to be speaking to those in attendance.

