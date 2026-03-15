/Trump wants to secure Strait of Hormuz: Is it possible?

Full security in the Strait remains elusive in the short term. While international escorts could technically facilitate passage, long-term stability requires neutralising the persistent asymmetric threat. Success depends on balancing aggressive military objectives against the risks of escalation, while fostering enough international commitment to ensure safe, continuous navigation for the global economy.

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