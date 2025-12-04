In July 2024, shortly after an assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump, Musk publicly endorsed him on X - a dramatic move signalling the beginning of their renewed political alliance and Musk’s support for Trump’s comeback.
Trump vs Musk: Most confusing bromance and breakup of 2025 | In photos
In January 2025, Musk attended Trump’s inauguration and soon was tapped to lead a newly created body, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — positioning him as a key architect of Trump’s promise to streamline government and cut spending.
In February 2025, Musk stood beside Trump in the Oval Office and defended DOGE’s sweeping cost-cutting agenda - a clear signal that Musk was now a trusted adviser, shaping major federal-level decisions.
On May 29, 2025, Musk announced his exit from DOGE after the 130-day limit on his special-employee status — though publicly praised by Trump, the move planted the seeds of a growing rift over policy priorities.
In early June 2025, Musk publicly condemned Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill” on X as a “disgusting abomination,” and Trump retaliated — their social-media explosions turned a once-friendly alliance into a widely publicised feud.