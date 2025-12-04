LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Trump vs Musk: Most confusing bromance and breakup of 2025 | In photos

Trump vs Musk: Most confusing bromance and breakup of 2025 | In photos

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 24:27 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 24:27 IST

In July 2024, shortly after an assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump, Musk publicly endorsed him on X - a dramatic move signalling the beginning of their renewed political alliance and Musk’s support for Trump’s comeback.

Trump vs Musk
1 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

Trump vs Musk

Trump vs Musk: Most confusing bromance and breakup of 2025 | In photos

From shooter’s support: Musk backs Trump
2 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

From shooter’s support: Musk backs Trump

In July 2024, shortly after an assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump, Musk publicly endorsed him on X - a dramatic move signalling the beginning of their renewed political alliance and Musk’s support for Trump’s comeback.

Inauguration and rising influence: Musk enters government
3 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

Inauguration and rising influence: Musk enters government

In January 2025, Musk attended Trump’s inauguration and soon was tapped to lead a newly created body, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — positioning him as a key architect of Trump’s promise to streamline government and cut spending.

Oval-Office alliance: Trust and teamwork publicly displayed
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Oval-Office alliance: Trust and teamwork publicly displayed

In February 2025, Musk stood beside Trump in the Oval Office and defended DOGE’s sweeping cost-cutting agenda - a clear signal that Musk was now a trusted adviser, shaping major federal-level decisions.

Goodbye DOGE — Growing doubts and distance
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Goodbye DOGE — Growing doubts and distance

On May 29, 2025, Musk announced his exit from DOGE after the 130-day limit on his special-employee status — though publicly praised by Trump, the move planted the seeds of a growing rift over policy priorities.

Breaking point: Public feud over Big Beautiful Bill
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Breaking point: Public feud over Big Beautiful Bill

In early June 2025, Musk publicly condemned Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill” on X as a “disgusting abomination,” and Trump retaliated — their social-media explosions turned a once-friendly alliance into a widely publicised feud.

Trending Photo

7 Russian air-defence systems compared
7

7 Russian air-defence systems compared

7 aerodynamic techniques the Su-57 uses to out-turn rivals
7

7 aerodynamic techniques the Su-57 uses to out-turn rivals

10 ways the Su-57 fighter jet reduces infrared signature
10

10 ways the Su-57 fighter jet reduces infrared signature

Trump vs Musk: Most confusing bromance and breakup of 2025 | In photos
6

Trump vs Musk: Most confusing bromance and breakup of 2025 | In photos

Where do female thrive most? Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index 2025/26 unveils top 7 nations — Check India, US ranks
6

Where do female thrive most? Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index 2025/26 unveils top 7 nations — Check India, US ranks