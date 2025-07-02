/Trump tours 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention centre: Bunk beds, fenced-in cells, real alligators and protests - INSIDE pics here

LOGIN
US President Donald Trump toured a new immigration detention center - dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” - which is surrounded by alligator-filled swamps in the Florida Everglades. Trump and his team suggests that it could be a model for future lockups in USA

1 / 10
(Photograph:Reuters, White House, AFP)

US President Donald Trump visited an immigration detention centre - touted as Alligator Alcatraz - by the Trump administration - in Florida on Tuesday (July 1)

2 / 10
(Photograph:Reuters)

“Alligator Alcatraz” is located about 50 kilometers west of Miami on a remote airstrip in the Florida Everglades and is full of alligators, pythons, and mosquitoes.

3 / 10
(Photograph:X/Kristi Noem)

Kristi Noem, Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security said that the facility will funded largely by FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program. Trump was accompanied by Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during his visit

4 / 10
(Photograph:Reuters)

An alligator seen near the entrance road of a temporary migrant detention centre, informally known as "Alligator Alcatraz", on the day of President Donald Trump's expected visit

5 / 10
(Photograph:Reuters)

Protesters flank an entrance road of the detention centre ahead of Donald Trump's visit to the facility. Dozens of protesters displayed signs that read "A Threat to the Environment," while others carried messages saying "Defend the Sacred."

6 / 10
(Photograph:Reuters)

A general view inside a temporary migrant detention centre informally known as "Alligator Alcatraz" in Ochopee, Florida

7 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

“Very soon this facility will house some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet,” Trump said during the visit.

8 / 10
(Photograph:Reuters)

Joking about the alligators, Trump said, “A lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops in the form of alligators — you don’t have to pay them so much. I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long. It’ll keep people where they’re supposed to be.”

9 / 10
(Photograph:Reuters)

Governor DeSantis said the centre would begin housing detainees on Wednesday. The detention centre was built in just eight days and can hold up to 3,000 people. The camp has over 200 security cameras, more than 28,000 feet (8,500 meters) of barbed wire, and 400 security personnel to keep it secure.

10 / 10
(Photograph:Reuters)

Trump said he’d like to see similar facilities in “really, many states.” The president said the moniker is “very appropriate because I looked outside and that’s not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon." "The only way out, really, is deportation,” Trump

