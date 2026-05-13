/Trump to Meet Chinese President: Long history of meetings between the superpower leaders

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet during a three-day summit in China. Here’s a look at a long history of meetings between two of the world’s most powerful leaders.
US President Donald Trump is set to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a high-stakes summit. This marks the seventh face-to-face meeting between the two world leaders.
The first time the two met was in April 2017, just a few months into Trump’s presidency. The meeting, held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, came shortly after his presidential campaign, where he heavily criticised China’s trade practices. The two sides deemed the meeting positive, building a personal rapport and working towards US-China relations.
Xi and Trump met on the sidelines of the G20 in July 2017, focusing on North Korea’s nuclear programmes and economic ties. A month later, the Trump Administration made its first move in the US-China trade war by launching an investigation into the alleged theft of US intellectual property.
They met for a third time in the same year during Trump’s state visit to China. The visit saw the two leaders watch a Peking opera together and hold a private meeting. Trump boasted of a $250 million business deal after the meeting, but differences over trade imbalances remained.
Xi and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in December 2018 amid escalating trade tensions. The US administration had imposed huge tariffs on Chinese goods, resulting in tariffs on US goods by Beijing as retaliation. Despite the differences, the meeting was seen as successful with both sides agreeing to begin negotiations on issues like intellectual property protection and cybertheft.
Establishing a pattern, the two leaders again held a meeting at the G20 summit in 2019. The meeting resulted in agreements on de-escalation, halting further tariffs and a Chinese commitment to increase purchases of US agricultural products.
Xi and Trump met after six years during Trump’s second term in October 2025 on the sidelines of the 2025 APEC summit. The meeting came amid a spiralling trade war between the two countries, with tariffs reaching over 100 per cent. Both parties announced a “one-year truce” after the talks.