/Trump to issue 250 presidential pardons on his birthday? Here's what reports say

Donald Trump is considering to issue 250 pardons on his own birthday or on America’s 250th anniversary of independence, according to a new report. However, Trump has already faced criticism for issuing an historic number of pardons since after coming to power for second time.
Donald Trump may issue 250 pardons to mark 250 years since America’s independence this summer. A new report suggests that the president could announce on his birthday, 14 June or 4 July, America’s Independence Day. White House officials are weighing the plan, and it is still in preliminary stages, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.
Trump’s past decisions show that he’s more than likely to go through with this insane plan, having exercised the pardon power extensively so far. Some within the Trump administration have also reportedly raised concerns that too high a number of pardons could affect Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.
On his very first day back in office, Trump pardoned 1,600 individuals convicted of crimes related to the 6 January insurrection, an attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters after he lost the elections. He has also pardoned an obnoxiously long list of wealthy people convicted of financial crimes. A lot of these people have allegedly been tied to massive donations made to Trump.
Trump is seemingly in a frenzy regarding America’s 250th birthday, with the administration making constant announcements regarding the celebrations. “America 250” and “Freedom 250” are the main branding terms being used to organise activities for the 2026 anniversary. But critics have argued that the celebrations feel more like Trump’s birthday than America’s independence anniversary.
Starting summer 2026, the US State Department will be issuing exclusive passports featuring a large photograph of Trump’s face with his signature rendered in gold. The special passports will be limited in number, so needless to say, US citizens will be lining up at the Washington Post Agency in their eagerness to grab the one-of-a-kind document.
A 24-karat gold coin also featuring the President’s face has been approved by a federal arts panel. Trump plans on leaving his mark on dollar bills as well, with the US Treasury announcing that his signature will appear on US paper currency. This will be done to commemorate America’s 250th. Does it feel like Trump 250 yet?
But this isn’t the first time the two-time President has taken the spotlight in national celebrations. Last year, on June 14, Trump’s 79th birthday was on the same day as the US Army’s 250th celebrations. The event, marked by a grand military parade in Washington DC, invited criticism for the twin celebrations, and many accused Trump of behaving like a "dictator".