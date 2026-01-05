/Trump to expand his drug war? US president’s ominous warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after capturing Venezuela’s Maduro

Trump warned Mexico, Colombia and Cuba after a US operation in Venezuela that captured Nicolas Maduro. He claimed Mexico’s leader is “scared,” hinted at targeting Colombia’s president, said Cuba is “ready to fall,” and acknowledged dozens killed in Caracas.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 4) warned Mexico and Colombia of a possible US military action after the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and strikes in Caracas.
Trump said that Mexico President, Claudia Sheinbaum, was scared. He also suggested that a US operation could target Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The US president also claimed that Cuba was “ready to fall”, adding that “a lot of Cubans were killed” during the US operation to seize the Venezuelan leader.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “You have to do something with Mexico. Mexico has to get their act together,” and better combat drug trafficking. He claimed that he had repeatedly offered US troops to Mexico, but Sheinbaum is “concerned, she’s a little afraid”.
Trump said that Venezuela was sick and needed US support. He added, “Colombia’s very sick too. Run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.” Referring to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Trump said, “And he’s not going to be doing it very long.” When asked whether that meant a US operation targeting the Colombian leader, Trump replied, “Sounds good to me.”
“Cuba is ready to fall,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One, adding that it would be hard for Havana to “hold out” without receiving heavily subsidised Venezuelan oil. He added, “I don’t think we need any action. It looks like it’s going down.”
This comes after the US launched Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela, bombing Caracas and capturing the Venezuelan leader and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their presidential palace under the direction of US President Donald Trump.
Speaking of casualties during the US operation, Trump said, “You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday,” adding that there was “a lot of death on the other side, unfortunately.” Meanwhile, Havana authorities said that 32 Cubans were killed during the US attack on Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro.