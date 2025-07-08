LOGIN
Trump tariff letters sent out to 14 countries: How much is your country hit? Find out from these slides

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 13:31 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 13:31 IST

Here is a quick reckoner of each country hit by Trump tariff letters, with the percentage of threatened tariff, what has now been announced, and the per cent of trade with the US.
 

Trump tariff letters start going out to trade parter countries
1 / 15

Trump tariff letters start going out to trade parter countries

US President Donald Trump's administration has sent letters to 14 countries announcing how much trade tariffs they will face. While some of these countries have less than 1 per cent trade with the US, the tarrifs could still hit them hard as key exports from these countries could be under threat. Here is a breakdown of each country, with percentage of threatened tariff, what has now been announced, and the per cent of trade with the US.

Japan
2 / 15

Japan

Japan
Previously threatened tariffs: +24%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: 4.5%

South Korea
3 / 15

South Korea

South Korea
Previously threatened tariffs: +25%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: 4.0%

Thailand
4 / 15

Thailand

Thailand
Previously threatened tariffs: +36%
Newly announced tariffs: +36%
Percentage of trade with US: 1.9%

Malaysia
5 / 15

Malaysia

Malaysia:
Previously threatened tariffs: +24%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: 1.6%

Indonesia
6 / 15

Indonesia

Indonesia
Previously threatened tariffs: +32%
Newly announced tariffs: +32%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

South Africa
7 / 15

South Africa

South Africa
Previously threatened tariffs: +30%
Newly announced tariffs: +30%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

Cambodia
8 / 15

Cambodia

Cambodia
Previously threatened tariffs: +49%
Newly announced tariffs: +36%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

Bangladesh
9 / 15

Bangladesh

Bangladesh
previously threatened tariffs: +37%
Newly announced tariffs: +35%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

Kazakhstan
10 / 15

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan
Previously threatened tariffs: +27%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

Tunisia
11 / 15

Tunisia

Tunisia
Previously threatened tariffs: +28%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

Serbia
12 / 15

Serbia

Serbia
Previously threatened tariffs: +37%
Newly announced tariffs: +35%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

Laos
13 / 15

Laos

Laos
Previously threatened tariffs: +48%
Newly announced tariffs: +40%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

Myanmar
14 / 15

Myanmar

Myanmar
Previously threatened tariffs: +44%
Newly announced tariffs: +40%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

Bosnia and Herzegovina
15 / 15
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina
Previously threatened tariffs: +35%
Newly announced tariffs: +30%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%

