/Trump tariff letters sent out to 14 countries: How much is your country hit? Find out from these slides

US President Donald Trump's administration has sent letters to 14 countries announcing how much trade tariffs they will face. While some of these countries have less than 1 per cent trade with the US, the tarrifs could still hit them hard as key exports from these countries could be under threat. Here is a breakdown of each country, with percentage of threatened tariff, what has now been announced, and the per cent of trade with the US.
Japan
Previously threatened tariffs: +24%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: 4.5%
South Korea
Previously threatened tariffs: +25%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: 4.0%
Thailand
Previously threatened tariffs: +36%
Newly announced tariffs: +36%
Percentage of trade with US: 1.9%
Malaysia:
Previously threatened tariffs: +24%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: 1.6%
Indonesia
Previously threatened tariffs: +32%
Newly announced tariffs: +32%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
South Africa
Previously threatened tariffs: +30%
Newly announced tariffs: +30%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
Cambodia
Previously threatened tariffs: +49%
Newly announced tariffs: +36%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
Bangladesh
previously threatened tariffs: +37%
Newly announced tariffs: +35%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
Kazakhstan
Previously threatened tariffs: +27%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
Tunisia
Previously threatened tariffs: +28%
Newly announced tariffs: +25%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
Serbia
Previously threatened tariffs: +37%
Newly announced tariffs: +35%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
Laos
Previously threatened tariffs: +48%
Newly announced tariffs: +40%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
Myanmar
Previously threatened tariffs: +44%
Newly announced tariffs: +40%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Previously threatened tariffs: +35%
Newly announced tariffs: +30%
Percentage of trade with US: <1%