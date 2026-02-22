/Trump sparks fears after saying he's sending 'great hospital boat' to Greenland: What this could mean?

Amid heightened Iran-US tensions, US President Donald Trump has said that he was sending a ‘hospital boat’ to Greenland. He said the boat would treat many "sick" people in Greenland, without providing any details on who he was referring to or the number of people the vessel would help. "We are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there," Trump wrote in a social media post. "It's on the way!!!," he added. He said he is doing it in coordination with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. He was named as Trump's envoy to the Arctic island in December.