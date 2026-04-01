/Trump says US strongly considering ‘NATO exit’: What does Article 13 really say and how can a country withdraw from the alliance?

Article 13 of the North Atlantic Treaty allows any member state to withdraw from the alliance. “After the Treaty has been in force for twenty years, any Party may cease to be a Party one year after its notice of denunciation has been given to the Government of the United States of America, which will inform the Governments of the other Parties,” the article states. Withdrawal requires a formal notice, and the process takes effect one year later, legally enabling a country to exit the pact under international law.

